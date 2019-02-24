Speech to Text for 'NOT ALONE CONFERENCE' CONTINUES IN HUNTSVILLE, ALBERTVILLE

today, several people talked about how mental health impacts their lives. they spoke at the not- alone conference. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the event at willowbrook baptist church. anchor bill young hosted it. at the conference ... people got to learn about resources available for them and others folks. one of the keynote speakers is attorney general steve marshall. he lost his wife last summer. people at the conference say stories like his could make an impact and create change. laura blackwood, attended not alone conference 21 sec "it's really powerful when people who have a strong voice in our community are willing to stand up and use that voice for topics like this that a lot of times don't get a voice. i think there's a needed change and i really am hopeful that this will bring some traction for change." earlier this week, waay 31 talked with marshall about this conference and what it meant to him. you can find that interview on our