Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Meridianville Home Flooding22319.2

Flooding at a home in Meridianville Feb. 23, 2019

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 9:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events