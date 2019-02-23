Speech to Text for Heavy Rain and Flooding Across the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can depend on waay 31 for "coverage you can count on" during extreme weather events. from the shoals to sand mountain - our crews were along the swollen rivers - and in the flooded neighborhoods - bringing you the stories of heroism and heartache across the tennessee valley. heavy rain may have led to a pedestrian being struck and killed this afternoon on capshaw road in madison. state troopers say 54-year old edward golladay was crossing the street and may not have been seen when he was hit by a truck. the city of muscle shoals is trying to ease flooding and protect homes in nathan estates. police used humvees to get people to and from work. pumps were brought it to help lower the water.. <it's wild this is something that you don't expect. it's our worst nightmare. >the city road department put up sand bags around 10 to 12 homes to stop the water from getting inside. animals both causing flooding and caught in it! the madison city public works department breaking up beaver dams on the red stone arsenal side of zierdt road blamed for this flooding. but the road will remain closed all night. and in falkville - a herd of cows up to their necks in flood water after stumbling into a flooded creek! the cows had to be approached by a boat and steered to higher ground... the colbert ema pumping water from flint creek out from around one family's home. if it gets up any farther, there's a possibility it could get in the house a lot of drivers forced to take detours today... in limestone county - mooresville road blocked off by barricades... state troopers and deputies making sure people are turning around. on cowford road - a couple and their baby were rescued from their car after driving through standing water and getting stuck. sot: they just made a mistake and went through. the barricades were not up. take a look at this. spring park in tuscumbia! utility crews driving boats where roads used to be. the entire park now under water! ditto at ditto landing. knee deep water in the parking lot. the only way into the clubhouse is by kayak. workers saying they haven't seen it this bad in years! the marina closed on monday - and it's unknown when it will reopen.