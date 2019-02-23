Speech to Text for Flooding causes major road to close

today - flooding in madison county shut down a busy road! you're looking at flooding from earlier on ziert road in madison.. it's now been closed for almost 16 hours -- and it's going to remain closed all night. right now public works crews are still working to clear the road but don't know yet when it will reopen... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison... he's finding out why the call was made to close it all night... and how it's impacting drivers in the area... right now the drivers i'm talking to are not happy zierdt road is closed down... nats: sharon preussel has lived off of zierdt road for over fifteen years... sharon preussel/lives off zierdt rd. "in all this time i've never seen rain like we've had now." nats: all of that rain has caused this headache... nats: sharon preussel/lives off zierdt rd. "it has made a tremendous impact on a lot of people." nats: crews with madison public works are using this equipment to take out beaver dams just on the other side of the redstone arsenal fence...which they believe is the cause of the flooding they closed down zierdt road all night because they don't want drivers speeding on the dark road into dangerous waters... mike gentle/madison city public works "this is for safety reasons and we don't wan't nobody to get hurt." with all the predicted rain for saturday, they're not sure when zierdt road will open again... mike gentle/madison city public works "that's why we can't just set a timeline." this map shows the easiest way around the closed section...a detour that takes around 5 minutes by taking edgewater road to natures way sw. sharon preussel/lives off zierdt rd. "if we didn't have edgewater to come through we wouldn't have any way to get around at all." besides getting rid of the beaver dams, part of