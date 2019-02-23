Speech to Text for Not Alone Conference

topics like depression and mental illness are a few of the things being discussed at the "not alone conference" in both huntsville and albertville this weekend. the huntsville conference began tonight at willowbrook baptist church. kay warren, co-founder of the saddleback church in california is one of the keynote speakers. she is discussing the suicide of her own son in hopes of alleviating any perceived stigma associated with mental illness. i love the fact that the faith community here as decided that mental illness and suicide is something they're not going to ignore. we're going to jump in and do something about it. waay-31 is the media sponsor for the not alone conference. anchor bill young is helping to emcee the huntsville sessions. the second day of events in huntsville begins at eight at willowbrook church. alabama attorney general steve marshall is another keynote speaker, addressing the suicide of his wife, bridgette, last