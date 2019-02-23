Speech to Text for Identity of man killed on roadside released

just an hour before this newscast- we learned more about the man who died today in madison county while out walking in the heavy rain... alabama state troopers identified him as 54-year old - edward golladay - of madison. he was hit by a truck while on the side of the road. golladay was a familiar figure in the community. most knew him by his nickname - "eddie the can man." he could often be seen around the area collecting cans along the roadway. years ago we spoke to him about why he does it... he says it's business -- and also a good cause... ....was something to do to occupy my time. plus it was something nice to do. plus it needs to be done too. eddie the can man was popular enough to have his own fan page on facebook with nearly 2,000 likes! his family has received an outpouring of support on social