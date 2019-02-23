Speech to Text for Woman rescued from submerged car off Little Cove Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this video. our waay 31 reporter pulled up right after a woman was rescued from flood waters in hampton cove! it happened on little cove road near the mcmullen cove subdivision. now the road is shut down due to flooding.... waay 31's lynden blake was there as the woman was taken to the hospital and joins us live, lynden what happened out there? thankfully, police closed little cove road around 2 hours ago. around 7:30pm, it was still open and that's when police say a car flew off the road after hitting the fast moving water. and since it's so dark, it can take a driver by surprise... according to police, a woman driving this acura, hit the water, losing control. her car landed in several feet of water off the left hand side of the road. you can see how the water reaches her steering wheel. you can also see how fast the water was moving from one side of the road to the other. the woman was rescued by people who were driving behind her. they told me the water was waist deep when they got to her... huntsville fire and police arrived on scene shortly after i got here. the woman was transported to huntsville hospital.... her rescuer says she didn't' seem hurt, just shaken up. police say the road will stay closed until the water recedes. again little cove road is the road connecting hwy 431 to hwy 72. it's so important if you see water, turn around don't drown.. reporting in hampton cove, lynden blake, waay31 news.