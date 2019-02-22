Speech to Text for Dangerous severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

travelers. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. as the overall threat of flooding rainfall begins to wind down, a risk for damaging severe thunderstorms is growing for saturday evening. the risk for severe thunderstorms will include a couple of brief tornadoes, winds over 70 mph capable of tornado-like damage, and large hail. a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will arrive saturday evening after 7 pm and track from west to east through about 1 am. in the shoals, the risk for severe weather beings between 7 pm and 9 pm. the line of thunderstorms will track eastward and bring potentially dangerous weather to huntsville, madison, decatur, athens, and fayetteville between 8 pm and 10 pm. the dangerous weather threat will begin across sand mountains between 10 pm and midnight. the threat for severe thunderstorms will end for the entire tennessee valley as the storms track eastward into georgia between midnight and 2 am. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.