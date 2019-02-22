Speech to Text for Yards in Lawrence County Flooded

news we want to check back in with casey albritton in lawrence county. she's been there all day, where neighborhoods in town creek and hillsboro are flooded. casey joins us by phone - what are you seeing right now? i've seen some flooding right at the intersection of highway 20 and county road 381... while some drivers did slow down, i saw a lot of people getting near the water... even with signs warning them about the water. at one point i even saw a car almost veer off the road and into the median! the flooding has been building all day. in hillsboro, an entrance to a neighborhood on graves boulevard is flooded. one neighbor told me yesterday the water was even higher....making it difficult to get home....and she just hopes the water continues to recede. reporting live in lawrence county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.