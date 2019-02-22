Speech to Text for Road Caved in After Rain

checking back in with waay31s sierra phillips who is on county road 45 in jackson county with an update on road conditions there, sierra? right now county road 45 is still not barricaded and i've seen vehicle after vehicle trying to go through these waters. now officials say the city should be blocking off this road soon. a road that is blocked off is county road 17 in scottsboro. you're looking at video from that road. it partially caved in last night causing large cracks in the road. public works says they are about 4 inches deep. this could take a couple of weeks to fix because they have to wait until the road dries. this flooded road here on county rd 45 could be this way until into next week. officials say it all depends on how much rain we get this weekend. live in stevenson sierra phillips