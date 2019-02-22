Speech to Text for Marina closed due to flooding

as the rain has fallen throughout the day...areas in north alabama started to see more flooding. waay 31's sydney martin is live at ditto landing this afternoon in huntsville..whe re she learned more about what marina workers have experienced this week. dan, najahe--i'm standing in knee deep water...and no where near the center of ditto landing's parking lot. the clubhouse is right around the corner...one ditto landing worker actually told me he would have to get into a canoe or kayak to access it. between these light poles...is actually the parking lot that this bike trail i'm standing on leads too. it's been underwater for days...and people coming to look at the flooding told me it's even worse today...than it was yesterday. the marina closed on monday-- and right now it's unknown when it will reopen. live in hsv sm waay 31