Speech to Text for Livestock Threatened by Floodwaters

the floodwaters ... not just a threat to humans, but livestock as well. alexis scott is live near flint creek in morgan county to show us some cows that got into a potentially dangerous situation. alexis? the falkville police department told me just hours after a photo was posted -- showing the cows belly-deep in this very creek -- the cows were back in their pasture. i drove by the home where the pasture is -- and no one was there but the cows were safe. falkville police told me they believe the cows were just wandering as normal in their pasture. but parts of flint creek have flooded at multiple places along fricke road. police told me at one point -- the owner of the cows had to rescue them by boat. i saw about 4 farms along fricke road -- all with livestock. some were standing in puddles of water or drinking from the flooded creek. none of the houses on the road are close enough to have any flood damage. police told me for now, people who live here are safe. reporting live in morgan county, alexis scott waay-31 news.