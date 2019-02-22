Speech to Text for Limestone County Roads Seeing Major Flooding

waay 31's scottie kay is in limestone county where she continues to keep an eye on flooded roads out there. scottie, what have you seen since we last spoke? i'm still out here on mooresville road, and not much has changed since we last spoke. the water is still going over the roadway, from this field here to a rushing overflowed creek on this side. the road is a popular thoroughfare, so the closure is a headache for some as the detour can be up to ---- minutes. i've watched numerous drivers turn around at the barricades since i've been out here, and deputies and troopers have also been out here to make sure no one goes past the barricades. i spoke with the county commissioner for the district who says it's just not worth it. the water is much deeper than it looks and, sometimes, i've seen where a small car, it takes hardly water at all to make it float, because once it gets the tires up off the ground, it will go either way. it may just bounce a little bit, but it's going to go somewhere, so don't drive through standing water or, if you feel like it's bad, just turn around. just go the opposite direction and play safe. if you were planning to take mooresville road today, you might want to find an alternate route, because, unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to dry up or open back up any time soon. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news