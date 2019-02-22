Speech to Text for County Officials Putting Out Sandbags

let's head back on over to waay31'sbreken terry in muscle shoals. city officials are trying to pump water out of a subdivision that's threatening 10 to 12 homes, breken? i am here in nathan subdivision. they have put out sand bags around these homes on melissa drive to stop the floodwaters from getting into peoples homes and now have 3 pumps working to get the water out of here-- this is not the only area in colbert county that's flooding. look at this video of south hook street in tuscumbia near spring park. you can see the water is closing in on some homes. the creek that runs through spring park has turned into a lake at this point swallowing up the entire park plus surrounding roads. colbert county emergency management officials tell me they are monitoring south hook street closely. along with homes being threatened here and in parts of tuscumbia, water is starting to flow into a home on cassie davis street. they are working to pump water from there as well. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.