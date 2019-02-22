Speech to Text for Hartselle Flooding

now to hartselle ... where flood waters are starting to recede after getting dangerously close to homes. waay-31s alexis scott is live at the intersection of tunsel road and woodview drive to tell us what homeowners are doing since flood waters are nearing their homes. in just the last 10 minutes -- the water here is receding and people are now driving on woodview drive. homeowners tell me the flint creek has flooded over in the last two days, getting close to multiple homes on woodview drive and tunsel road. the flint creek has flooded over before -- but homeowners say this time it's much less water. the water has reached the back of one man's home and is slowly rising to front of someone else's home. but they both told me that though it may not seem like as much water -- being prepared for the worst is always better. kenn boster, lives on woodview dr "i think the best thing you could do is, one if you're in a flood area, you probably need to get flood insurance to cover because last time i spent $35,000 repairing the house." they both told me they hope the water will recede quickly so they won't have to evacuate. the water is slowly clearing the road here as you can see and some people have even come out their homes clapping. reporting in morgan county, as waay31 news for 24-7