Speech to Text for Yards in Lawrence County Flooded

now to lawrence county, where yards are submerged. waay 31's casey albritton has been in town creek all day, monitoring conditions there. she joins us by phone ... casey what are you seeing? i'm off highway 20 here in town creek, where you can see from this video that water is covering yards here in this neighborhood. it hasn't stopped raining all day...sometimes it's more of a mist and other times is consistent. i even ran into a dog that was running around the backyard, just trying to avoid getting too deep in the water. the flooded driveways are making it difficult for many people to get to their homes. i walked through the water to see just how deep it was ... and it was about a little higher than my ankles. it doesn't seem like water has receded since i arrived here around noon today. reporting live in lawrence county,