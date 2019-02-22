Speech to Text for Flint Creek Causing Roads to Flood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at this time. now to hartselle ... and flood waters getting dangerously close to homes. waay-31s alexis scott is live on tunsel road ... a portion of which is closed. alexis, show us what's going on. i'm here on tunsel at woodview drive. water is reaching the back steps of the home right behind me. it's coming from a flooded area of the flint creek. the homeowner tells me he does have an evacuation plan. the family of this house has a trailer sitting in their front yard just in case their property gets flooded. i was told their backyard is almost completely under water. the water from flint creek has already flooded one side of woodview drive -- just past the house itself. the owner told me he's keeping calm for now, but if water gets even a foot higher, he'll have to leave. if it gets up any farther, there's a possiblity it could get in the house and i just want to be prepared as i can because i have to move very quickly. the water flooding tunsel rd is slowly rising up to two other homes. one woman told me her house sits on higher ground -- she's not too concerned. she tells me the road has been this way since yesterday and hopes it doesn't get any worse. since i've been here there hasn't been much traffic. i've seen some people stopping by to look at how much water is actually here --then turning around. reporting live in hartselle, i'm alexis scott waay-31 news