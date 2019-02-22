Speech to Text for Sand Mountain Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now, we want to check back on conditions in sand mountain. waay31s sierra phillips is live in stevenson with an update on county road 45, which isn't passable. sierra? this portion of county road 45 is just inside the stevenson line. standing here the water goes this high on my rain boots-- and deeper if i walk farther in. i want you to take a look at how covered in water this road is. now i've seen some people drive through these waters...even a few people walk in the waters with fishing poles. but this portion of road should be blocked off by the city soon... they recommend you don't test your luck here. this road is notorious for flooding-- and officials say it probably won't be cleared up until possibly monday of next week. that all depends on the storms we have this weekend. reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news