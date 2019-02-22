Speech to Text for Limestone County Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first responders weren't the only ones helping with rescue efforts today! take a look at these photos! the limestone county sheriff's office said district 3 county commissioner jason black helped a deputy check out a stranded car this morning! it was stuck on cowford road at brownsferry road... the driver made it out safe and wasn't hurt. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from limestone county where she's spent the day checking out reports of flooded roads! i'm on mooresville road right now, close to old highway 20, and if you'll take a look behind me, you can see water from this field has taken over the roadway.. making it impassable for drivers. but this isn't the only road in limestone county seeing this kind of standing water. take a look at this video i shot earlier today of cowford road near brownsferry road. there was actually a rescue there this morning after someone decided to drive through the standing water. the county commissioner for the district, jason black, along with the limestone county sheriff's office and clements volunteer fire department responded to the submerged vehicle. they tell me they rescued a couple and their baby from the car. the car was obviously damaged, but luckily, everyone inside was okay. i spoke with commissioner jason black about the rescue and here's what he had to say. jason black, limestone county commissioner "their lives were never endangered. i think their feelings and their hearts were shattered, because once you do something like that, you have an 'uh-oh' moment and that 'uh-oh' moment is i've really made a mistake and now i'm in trouble. it all turned out okay." if you were planning to travel on mooresville road or cowford road today, you may want to find an alternate route, as both will most likely have standing water like this for the remainder of the day, and if it rains some more, it may be a lot worse than what we're seeing now. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news