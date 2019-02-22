Speech to Text for Roads Closed Because of Flooding

counties all across north alabama are experiencing major flooding because of the recent rain... waay31's scottie kay is in limestone county and has been monitoring problem roads out there all day. scottie, where are you now and what are you seeing? i'm out here on mooresville road, very close to old highway 20, and as you can see behind me, the road is covered with water. we've got a field that looks more like a pond on this side, that has already made its way across the roadway. and then we've got a creek on this side of the road that has overflowed its banks as well, adding to the threat of rising water. the road is currently closed with barricades, and state troopers, as well as deputies with the limestone county sheriff's office, have been out here sitting at the barricades on both sides of the road to make sure people are turning around and not trying to drive through this water. mooresville road is a well- traveled road, which means a lot of people are having to take detours today. but county officials tell me it's better to be safe than sorry. it seems like we've got so much traffic going to and from huntsville on those main roads, like mooresville, that the traffic really becomes an issue. and we're really, really scared about not jumping the gun or making sure we get there just in time to close the roads so no one gets injured. officials tell me, if it continues to rain, the water you see behind me may get much deeper and spread further down the road. they say it's very possible that other roads in the county may also go under, so i'll be keeping a close eye on those roads as well and let you know if i learn of any more closures. reporting live