Zierdt Road Closed Due to Flooding

we are now approaching hour 12 of a portion of zierdt road being closed. waay 31's kody fisher is there live tonight - kody, any idea when it might reopen? right now the public works department still doesn't know when zierdt road is going to open back up... in the last hour i learned they've already cleared one beaver dam... and are working to clear two more... they think those beaver dams are the cause of all this flooding... this type of flooding is a concern for the public works department over the next 24 hours or so... but they are more worried about the severe storms on saturday night... "i do have a feeling we might have a few trees go down, because the ground being so saturated. you do get 60 mile, 70 mph winds, something is going to fall." the public works department tells me they'll have a crew on standby all day tomorrow in case of flooding... and the wind damage... in the mean time... i'm going to keep a close eye on the work here on zierdt road... as soon as it opens back up i'll let you know... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...!