Speech to Text for Muscle Shoals Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sm waay 31 news. in the shoals -- one tuscumbia park is underwater! take a look at these photos sent to us from lee crosby... you can see the ground is covered at spring park! the tops of picnic tables and benches are barely visible above the flood waters! crews are still working to pump water out of a flooded subdivision in muscle shoals, waay31'sbreken terry has been at this scene all day and joins us live, breken? i am here in nathan estates and i'm standing in about a foot of water but it gets much deeper if you walk farther down melissa drive here. ad lib on how pumps are doing. crews have come out and put up sand bags around 10 to 12 homes to stop the water from getting inside. i caught up with one man who tells me it's been a crazy site to see. > <it's wild this is something that you don't expect. it's our worst nightmare. > the city has called in extra employees to work until these floodwaters are no longer threatening homes. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.