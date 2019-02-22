Speech to Text for Ditto Landing Flooding

madison county crews are working hard tonight to keep neighborhoods clear. some culverts were already getting clogged.. and with more rain on the way, they don't want neighborhoods to get worse. this afternoon waay 31's sydney martin is live at ditto landing..which has been flooded for nearly a week. sydney? dan, najahe--you can see just how high the water is out here at ditto landing..people who walk on these trails told me the marina normally floods with rain but they haven't seen it this flooded in years. now--people up in new market also saw flooding today. take a look at this video..as workers stood in knee deep water to clear out drainage ditches.. commissioner roger jones told me his crews were made aware..that ditch on moores mill road wasn't doing it's job. they worked using shovels and a backhoe to clear out the drain.. and ended up pulling out a pipe full of mud. once that pipe was pulled out..water started flowing...into a nearby field.. and there was no more standing water on the road. i've talked to multiple madison county commissioners throughout the day.. they've all told me they're driving the roads in their district and ready to respond if and when there is a flooding issue. live in