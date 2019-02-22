Speech to Text for Major Flooding in Portions of the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of muscle shoals is doing what they can to help ease flooding and protect homes in nathan estates. waay31's breken terry joins us live from there, breken? i am here on melissa drive and they just got two more pumps in and are working to get all of this water out of here. they are putting out sand bags to stop about 10 to 12 homes from flooding. take a look at this video. muscle shoals police used these humvees to get people to and from work. if residents do not feel safe in their homes, they getting them out in these large vehicles. the city road department has about 3,000 sand bags they are putting along garages. no one is in immediate danger here but officials are still on scene monitoring te situation. they are only allowing residents to enter this neighborhood right now. we will continue to monitor these flooding situations. live in muscle shoals bt