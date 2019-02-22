Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Cow Pasture in Falkville Flooded

Kody Fisher reports on the portion of Zierdt road that is shut down.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Cow Pasture in Falkville Flooded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ground... right now a portion of zierdt road in madison is still shut down ... we brought it to you as breaking news at 6:00 this morning. waay 31's kody fisher is there now - kody, show us what you're seeing. right now in the last hour the madison city public works department told me they think beaver dams just on the other side of this fence on red stone arsenal are to blame for this flooding... as you can see... crews here still don't know when exactly zierdt road is going to open back up... so anyone who lives in this area will have to take a different way to get around this... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events