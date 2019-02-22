Speech to Text for Man Run Over By Truck While Walking Down Road

heavy rains may have led to a pedestrian being struck and killed this afternoon. it happened on capshaw road near jeff road in madison. that road just re-opened in the last hour. waay 31's sydney martin is live in madison county with the breaking details. dan, najahe-- i'm in ditto landing in south huntsville. it's been raining off and on throughout the day and you can see how ad lib current conditions state troopers told us it was raining when the truck hit the man who was crossing the two lane road this afternoon. troopers told us the victim was 55 year old. he was hit by a truck coming over the hill on capshaw road..headed towards jeff road. troopers haven't told us the man's name, since they haven't notified his family. they told us he lives in the area. the coroner arrived on the scene just before two thirty...and state troopers reopened the road shortly after. the driver of the truck did stay on scene --- and is cooperating. live in madison county sm waay 31 news.