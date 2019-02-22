Speech to Text for Road still closed due to flooding

zierdt road in madison has now been closed for 12- hours ... but crews are making progress in getting it back open. waay 31's kody fisher is live to show us the progress and when it might be clear. kody? right now the u.s. army garrison on redstone arsenal told me this flooding did not impact people leaving the arsenal... but obviously those people could not come down zierdt rd... so they have to divert to a different route... this piece of equipment is dipping down into roughly five or six feet of water to break up beaver dams to get rid of the flooding... they plan on breaking up three dams to fix the problem... one driver told me this has been a big headache all day... "it has very much of a complication, because if we hadn't got edgewater to come through we wouldn't have any way to get around at all." if you take a look at this map... the public works department says the easiest way to get around this section of zierdt is to take edgewater drive... which loops around to natures way south west... which connects right back up to zierdt rd...