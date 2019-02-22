Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Kids kayaking in Muscle Shoals floodwaters

Kids kayaking in Muscle Shoals floodwaters

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events