Speech to Text for Community Pumping Water Off Street

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breken? take live: as you wake up this morning you'll see even more rain in madison. if you are driving to work, the roads are very slippery and haven't had a chance to dry off in days. i want to go behind the camera to show you the scene. kate mentioned to me as she was driving into work this morning,