Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news at 10. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? heavy rain and flooding are back in the weather headlines this morning. standing water is worsening as the rain persists across a large portion of the tennessee valley. area creeks and rivers are rising still, with many in at least minor flood stage. we do see a small break in the rain as it becomes more intermittent this evening and most of tomorrow. however, flash flooding is likely with a line of strong to severe storms late saturday evening. in addition to a burst of heavy rain, stronger storms can pack wind exceeding 70 mph and brief tornadoes are possible. wind damage in the form of downed trees will occur more easily with highly saturated soil and weak root systems. storms arrive in the shoals as early as 7 pm and in huntsville by 10 pm. they'll be exiting sand mountain after midnight. a few storms are possible ahead of the main line as well. by sunday, the rain is in our rear view mirror and we'll get a chance to dry out. temperatures will be cooler and a few lingering clouds will hang on. sunshine return monday and rain chances are sparse through the entire next work week. limestone county schools were delayed for today, but