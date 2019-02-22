Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. several county roads in limestone county are at risk of closing because of flooding the county commissioners said they will shut the roads down if the rain continues. one of those roads is mooresville road which - if closed - could add 30 minutes to your commute. today there are multiple school closures and delays due to weather... morgan county, jackson county, lawrence county, limestone county and scottsboro city schools will all be closed. for a complete list of closings and delays, just visit our website at waay tv dot com. hartselle fire tells me they are still on the scene of a house fire on bethel road and main street east. they were not able to tell me if anyone was home at the time of the fire. south of hartselle high school. while crews are working, take either roan road northeast or the father of an alabama woman who left the country to join isis has filed a lawsuit against the trump administration. the lawsuit is hoping to allow 24-year-old hoda muthana back to the united states. right now, she is in a syrian refugee camp with her 18- month-old son. happening today-- a resolution to block president donald trump's emergency declaration is expected to be filed. house democrats are preparing the resolution as the president is determined to declare a national emergency to fund the border wall without congressional approval. president trump will kick off his second summit with north korean leader kim jong un next week in vietnam. senior u-s officials are already in vietnam - negotiating with a north korean delegation ahead of the summit. even with all of the rain we've seen this week, construction for the new trash panda's stadium will continue to push forward. workers have put up steel beams for the stadium. the project's deadline is the end of the year. the not alone conference begins tonight in both huntsville and albertville. speakers, including attorney general steve marshall and kay warren of saddleback church are among those who will discuss issues like suicide, mental illness, and addiction. we have a link to sign up by clicking on the story with my interview with steve marshall waay-tv