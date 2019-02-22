Speech to Text for Weather Conditions: Zierdt Rd.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of your screen! we are keeping a close eye on this constant rain throughout north alabama and continue our team coverage in madison with waay 31's steven dilsizian. he is live off of zierdt road where streets are covered in water. take live: as you wake up this morning you'll see even more rain in madison. if you are driving to work, the roads are very slippery and haven't had a chance to dry off in days. i want to go behind the camera to show you the scene. kate mentioned to me as she was driving into work this morning, she experienced some hydroplanning here along madison boulevard. right now we have not seen any road closures on the traffic system in the area. the roads are filled with standing water, ponding, and tires are picking up plenty of water. look out for bridges and overpasses in the area as