Speech to Text for Schools shut down due to heavy rain and flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for students -- faculty and buses. waay 31's kody fisher is live in morgan county... after finding out more about why the call to close schools was made... right now the concern is areas like this... i'm at the corner of cotaco- florette road and guyer cove road... as you can see the superintendent of morgan county schools... bill hopkins told me in the last hour... the main concern is water rising overnight... buses start picking up students in the dark... and if they don't know a road is flooded... it creates a safety problem... there are a couple of other concerns too... the district didn't know if they would be able to get kids back home... because of closed roads... young teenage drivers might not be able to handle the roads safely... the district and the morgan county commissioners made this decision together based on the projected forecast... superintendent hopkins told me right now they don't know if kids will have to make up the missed day later on... reporting live in morgan county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...