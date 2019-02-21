Speech to Text for Raining Three's in Spragins Hall

all star weekend was last week, but we got steph curry shots all night through the chargers... uah taking on montevalloe in a packed spraggins hall, it's a three point show brought to you by the chargers, seth suave is setting the stage, he throws it out to tanner finley to drains it... lets see how many they can get in a row... sam orf gives us #2 can they keep it going its orf again for number three.... finley says hey i'll tie ya for number four suave with number five!!! this is wild going for number 6 from the top of the arc, a miss, but the streak ends