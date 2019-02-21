Speech to Text for Regional tournament wraps up

in the 3a regional final we got pisgah and glencoe.... the eagles soaring to state again taking down glencoe 67-53 girls going for back to back titles. the future auburn basketball star, annie huges says this year's team just doens't quit... and thats how they claimed state last season. last year in the state semi game we were down 15 going into halftime and that was a huge game and we came in the locker room and coaches halftime speech was step up. girls will step up against pratt christian tuesday at noon. sydney maner drains the three, she'll be vitale later in the game for lauderdale county as they take on winfield. emma kate title gets these two and the foul that puts winfield ahead late in the fourth, lauderdale county down three, clock running out, remember maner? callie grisham finds her on the wing... she comes in clutch with the game tying three, now we are going into overtime four minutes on the clock, but it flew by. winfield wins, 46-41. the brooks lions put up a good fight in the 4a boys regional final but not enough to knock out west limestone.... christian clemmons getting the rock, and draining it... all day the final score 58-54 ... close game!! west limestone moves on to play booker t washington tuesday at 4:30 in birmingham. brewer beat scottsboro 56- 47. brewer heads to state facing