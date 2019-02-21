Speech to Text for Woman Charged After Thefts During Funerals

new information... a woman's accused of preying on people during their darkest hour. tonight - this woman - jennifer azizian - is facing burglary charges from two agencies after police say she scoured the obituaries, so she could break into homes when people were at funerals! waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from the shocking case in morgan county. ll intro: those here at peck funeral home say when families come to visit them, they've already lost enough, so they hate to hear that someone would take advantage of them during such a difficult time. pkg: geoff halbrooks, funeral home manager "death itself is a very difficult thing and why would you want to do something to make it even worse for a family? they're grieving already." geoff halbrooks manages peck funeral home and says he's seen people at their worst. that's why he was saddened to learn that anyone would intentionally target these people who are already hurting enough. geoff halbrooks, funeral home manager "they're coming and having a service for their loved ones and then they get back home and find out that their personal property has been disturbed, stolen, broken into. it's just really sad." and halbrooks says, unfortunately, it's more common than people realize. geoff halbrooks, funeral home manager "even someone stealing flowers off of a grave was very difficult, but now, it seems that those people who want to prey on people, they're choosing to do it in much worse ways." halbrooks believes there's a solution to keep this kind of thing from continuing to happen. geoff halbrooks, funeral home manager "i would encourage families to get someone to house sit, just to stay while they're gone. i know people have extended family and they have friends that would be willing to do that." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news azizian faces charges from morgan county and priceville police. deputies tell us she was breaking into homes to find prescription medication. if you think you were a victim, the morgan county