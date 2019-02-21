Speech to Text for School Buses Dealing With Flood Waters

news. with so much rain in the forecast, it's taking a toll on bus drivers... waay 31 cameras were rolling yesterday when this bus driver chose to back up and avoid a flooded road in limestone county! our waay 31 reporter said the driver showed her how deep it was before making the decison to be safe rather than sorry... waay 31's casey albritton talked to schools and a bus driver to find out what they do when they come across a flooded road on their route. one local bus driver tells me that when she comes across water like this on the road...she has to be very careful. she said that no matter how shallow the water is, drivers are not supposed to cross....but she also says it can be difficult to know what roads are flooded ahead of time. kim mccay/ bus driver "it is always scary...to know that you are hauling the most precious cargo in limestone county." bus driver kim mccay has been driving a bus for limestone county schools for over 20 years... and she says flooded roads can make driving difficult. kim mccay/ bus driver "it was a road, where there was no way you could back up down this road...and i actually went through some water that you couldn't really tell was there and the water actually came up through my door to my stairwell.." she says the schools try to let drivers know what roads to avoid...but with so many roads in limestone county, that can be hard to do. kim mccay/ bus driver "unless you know the roads in the area, you don't really always know which ones are going to be flooded..and with a bus, once you get a half a mile down the road, and oh there is water over the road, you can't just turn around and go the other way." she says if a she runs into a flooded road, sometimes she isn't able to back up or turn around. kim mccay/ bus driver we have to wait actually for help....for one of the mechanics to come from the bus garage to help us back up." mccay says she never tries to drive over standing water...because the kids are her number one priority. kim mccay/ bus driver "it's always better to be safe...if it makes someone mad then, i'm sorry...but like i said, one bus accident is one too many." i did reach out to apple bus company, which provides buses for huntsville city schools and madison county schools...and they did not want to go on camera about their safety policy. but bus drivers told me they just try to avoid water as much as possible. reporting live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.