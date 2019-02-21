Speech to Text for Jackson Co. Flooding

the road next week! we continue our team coverage tonight back in jackson county. where waay31s sierra phillips spent the day looking at road conditions and talking to drivers in the area. she's live at jackson park with an update on how quickly the waters are rising, sierra? if you take a look behind me now-- i checked in with you here just 2 hours ago and since then the water has risen. this dock is normally accessible without trudging through water but right now even my rain boots wouldn't be enough to stay dry. i caught up with some drivers today who are seeing the effects of this rain out on the roads. j. bray- "i've never seen this much rain in my life" when jenny and mike bray went to their favorite burger place thursday-- they didn't expect to eat lunch with a lake view. m bray "we're able to see where the road is closed down there with the high water" county road 31 is notorious for flooding-- and thursday was no exception. mike bray told me it's already getting in the way of his plans. m bray "we were going to turn and go back that direction and i said well i can't go that way" and while driving may be an inconvenience ---they're more worried about what this weekend could hold. m bray "there's so much you can take....the ground is saturated... so something has got to give" but jenny bray says she's not concerned. j bray "we have a boat....an ark...so we can just get on the ark and just go" now jackson county emergency management tells me a huge concern right now is flooding and they don't expect to open up any closed roads until as late as monday. in jackson county sierra phillips waay31