Speech to Text for Blue Creek Flooding in the Shoals

even though we've seen a break in the rain, there is still imminent danger for many homeowners, especially with more rain on the way. one shoals woman tells us she's terrified she could lose her house along bluewater creek in killen. here is how far the water was up to her creek house yesterday.... and this is what it looks like today after going down a bit. waay31's breken terry is live in the shoals tonight to update us on what's happening out there. breken? i am here at mcfarland park that has been closed for the last several days. at last check, the tennessee river was approaching 22-feet ... well past the flood stage of 18-feet. many creeks in the area are rising too and threatening one shoals family's vacation spot. robinette- we would have been standing underwater where were at right now. suzanne robinette showed us how high the water got at her creek house on county road 432 in lauderdale county and why the place is so special to her. robinette- my dad built it and he passed away last year. robinette says she hasn't seen the water get this high around the creek in almost two decades. robinette- everything washed away. our chairs. our grills. we had a huge metal garbage can down there it's gone. emergency management officials are urging people to stay off the creeks and river. mcfarland park will be closed until the water levels go down. tva has also closed their rockpile recreational area near the wilson dam because of the rising river. live in flo bt