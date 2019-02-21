Speech to Text for Auburn-Georgia Rivalry Game Moved To October

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to auburn's football schedule involving one of their biggest games of the year... sports director lynden blake joins us now to break now the tigers new 2020 schedule.. starting in 2020 you can mark your caldendars for the deep south's oldest rivalry in october. auburn and georgia not happening in november anymore... so now the tigers won't face its two biggest rivals in a three week span. uga swapped their tennesee game for auburn... meaning their sec east division game could potentially have more meaning. auburn will still have the bama and uga games either at home or on the road in the same year. it will take some getting use to trust me, but having this key matchup adds some excitment to the mid way point of the season. this change could also prevent an sec championship retmatch in a three week span, like what happened with auburn and the dawgs in 2017. auburn fans i think will like this change because when times are tough on the plains back to back losses to your rivals aren't fun. but hey remember 2013? miracle in jordan hare and kick 6??? yeah those back to back wins for auburn