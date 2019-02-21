Speech to Text for Marshall County 911 System Back Up and Running

right now the marshall county 9-1-1 system is back up and running, after being damaged by a lightning strike. that strike caused thousands of dollars in damage ... but dispatchers never missed a beat when handling emergency calls during this week's storms. waay-31s alexis scott shows us what exactly was impacted and how they're moving forward. llintro the marshall county 9-1-1 center's entire radio equipment is currently being fixed. but this is just one of many places in the center that is being looked at after the storm damaged the very technology they use to help people in a time of need. the director told me he's just glad he was able to improvise quickly. johnny hart, executive director of marshall county 911 "we sitting there talking and all of a sudden we heard a loud sound and a bright light went off in the dispatch center." tuesday evening -- lightning struck somewhere near the marshall county 9-1-1 center and arab fire department. in that moment -- the director alan musso was in a panic. johnny hart, executive director of marshall county 911 "my fear was that a call comes in and we don't answer it. so when that happened, my first thought was how did it affect our equipment?" the lightning took out the 911 center's radios.... some computer systems.... and their cameras. leaving them almost blind. but hart said he and his team of dispatchers were still able to ge through the night and help the people who were calling in. johnny hart, executive director of marshall county 911 "went to the chalkboard, were taking notes, keeping up with where the people were at, making contact." instead of using electronics -- he said they just wrote information down using pen and paper. two days later -- they're almost fully operational. there have been vendors in and out since the strike -- replacing everything. people in the area are happy they never lost a call due to the storm. alan musso, lives in arab "uhhh, i wouldn't know what i'd do because 911 is always your go-