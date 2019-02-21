Speech to Text for Officials Say Standing Water is Here to Stay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gallons per second.. emergency management in jackson county is reminding people to not get complacent, just because we're seeing a slight break in the rain. waay31s sierra phillips joins us live in jackson county, where a meeting with the national weather service wrapped up in the last hour. sierra, what's the latest? normally this dock goes all the way to the shore but right now you cant even walk to it without getting soaked. if you were hoping for a long break from the downpours that caused this rising water like here at jackson park....youre not in luck. during the call officials said standing water like on county road 31 is here to stay ....at least for the next couple of days. their next big concern is the potential for storms on saturday, like stephen just mentioned. but the national weather service repeatedly stressed we shouldn't look past this flood threat right now. with the saturation of the ground table as it is now it's going to make the flooding issue a whole lot more prevalent than it has been so that's probably the most concerning part for us at this time there will be another call tomorrow at 2:30 how concerned they are determines how often they have calls like this the ema director told me he's met as often as every 4 hours but with this weather they're planning to just talk again tomorrow at 2:30 and assess from there reporting live in jackson co sp waay31 news