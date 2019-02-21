Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Teledyne Brown Engineering Ribbon Cutting

free on apple and android devices.. just a few hours ago, teledyne brown engineering officially opened its new manufacturing building here in huntsville. the massive, 20-thousand square foot facility will bring in about 40 new jobs right away! the company then plans to add even more positions over the summer... the president was at the ribbon cutting today -- and said the company is doing so well -- more expansions could be in the future! "it's allowed us to bring in more work and right now we're looking at this facility, and with the orders that we now have and what we're proposing we think this is at capacity, and so we're looking to expand and we built this so that we could continue to expand 20,000 square feet at a time" this expansion allows the company to work with nasa, the department of defense, and with other agencies working on classified projects! there are now several spots to fill -- including jobs like welding and machining. in tonight's skilled to work story, waay 31's will robinson- smith explains those are two of the highest in demand jobs in the state and some of most challenging to fill. when you see the blue sparks spray past a welding mask in a factory... you might only see pieces of metal fusing together. melissa zeilinski says she's watching an artist at work. zeilinski these are a different type of artist. when you look at what they do on machining a part, or welding a part. we have engineers that design them. well, somebody's got to build them and that's our trades. zeilinski is the director of human resources at teledyne brown engineering. she says finding these specialized artists is a challenge. zeilinski it seems for a while, everybody was going to college and not a lot of people were going to trades. so we're really feeling that shortage right now. for teledyne brown, one method of recruiting comes from adding new technology to help build for military and aerospace customers. another is changing the workflow environment. holley we're able to do all the machining in this building with the more complex parts and the more complex machines to keep them all close together so that we can use the employees to help out and move parts and have more of a lean atmosphere in order to be more competitive. robinson-smith one of the innovative ways the teledyne brown is working to recruit the welders and machinists that it needs for this new facility is not just with the addition of some of the new equipment that they're able to work with, but also by allowing them to burn off some steam when they're not working on the machines through outlets like corn hole and ping pong. zeilinski says it also recently expanded an employee referral incentive to more than just engineers. she notes one challenge to retaining these skilled workers is keeping up with the market demand of rising salaries. even in the last six months, the markets adjusted again. so we have to keep readjusting so that we make sure that our employees are paid market value. companies similar to teledyne brown are keeping a close eye on community colleges, such as drake state, for their future workforce. advanced manufacturing chair bob grissim says he's started seeing an uptick in welding and machining enrollment. but perception still stands in the way of rapid growth. grissom it's not the same as it was back in the 50s and the 60s. most everything is in a computer- controlled environment, so that environment itself has to be much cleaner than it used to be. in the meantime, zeilinski told me teledyne brown's already advertising to bring in machinists and welders available now. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay31 news. if you would like to learn more about opportunities those certifications, click on this story under the "skilled to work"