Speech to Text for Flooding Closes Roads in Limestone County

closed. our team weather coverage picks up again -- this time in limestone county! it's one of the places where authorities have been forced to shut down roads as the rain keeps falling! one of the roads being closely monitored is mooresville road... waay31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with folks who live there... scottie what does this mean for these families? i'm here on mooresville road, just north of belle mina, and as you can see behind me, the water is inching closer and closer to the road here. the county commissioner for this district tells me, if the rain continues to fall and we get a few more inches out here, it's very likely water will go over the roadway, causing them to have to close it. <melanie mcadams, lives nearby "since 1974, i've lived here, and i would say that this is one of the worst i've ever seen." melanie mcadams has been sick with the flu so she didn't want to go on camera, but she tells me she has not been a fan of all the rain we've been getting recently. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "it's horrible weather and it's very depressing. we figure we're going to need this boat pretty soon." and she's not the only one who's annoyed to be stuck inside her house. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "great danes are not water dogs. they don't like water, they really hate it. it's very inconvenient for them not to be able to get exercise. it's very important, they're large dogs, but they're just suffering along with the rest of us right now." and with this weather, it doesn't help that mcadams relies on solar power. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "i can't shower when i want to. i can't run loads of laundry when i want to. i have to watch the lights i'm using, the coffee pot." the rain has even caused some damage to mcadams' house. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "our deck, we've had to pull it all up. it's all rotted. we've had a lot of flooding." including in her backyard. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "everyday, it gets a little bit bigger and bigger, but it's not up to the house yet. our chickens, we've moved them several times, trying to get them out of the flooding zone. and ever since this rain started, in the last six weeks, we have not seen one egg from our chickens. i think this weather is just depressing them, too." so hearing more flooding could be on the waypotentially closing her roadmcadams wasn't too thrilled. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "it will be a little bit inconvenient to get to the stores or for my husband to get home from work, i'm sure." she says she's more than ready for a change in weather. melanie mcadams, lives nearby "i'm really looking forward to the spring blooms and the gardens and the flowers." mooresville road here is a well-traveled road and county officials tell me, if they do end up having to close it, some people could be adding up to thirty extra minutes to their commutes. reporting live in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news