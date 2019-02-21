Speech to Text for Man Rescued After Driving Past Barriers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon... emergency officials are reminding everyone to stay off closed roads. one man didn't abide by the barricades, and had to be rescued at ditto landing. waay 31' sydney martin is live there this afternoon to show us how the rain is impacting madison county roads. dan, najahe i'm right near ditto landing on hobbs island road. im standing in a greenway that's normally open for people to walk and bike...this area is underwater... just like ditto landing. huntsville told us a man drove past road closed barriers in ditto landing on thursday morning. he then drove through a muddy field in his truck before ending up in the water. firefighters had to walk across the muddy area to get him--and told us he wasn't hurt. the tennessee river in this area is above 18-feet ... well into the minor flood stage. it could crest sometime saturday. but ditto landing isn't the only area off hobbs island road that's underwater. hill road is also underwater. madison county commissioner craig hill told us he's driven the road throughout the day thursday-- and county workers are monitoring it closely just in case water does make it's way on to hobbs island road if that happens the cecil ashburn alternate route might have to be completely shutdown. now huntsville police told me the man who drove around barricades at ditto landing was given a trespassing warning--and they're asking for people to abide by closed roads signss. live in huntsville sm waay 31