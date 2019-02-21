Speech to Text for Flooding Won't Impact Cecil Ashburn Construction

of your screen! road work has come to a grinding halt this week across alabama. we wanted to know if it's impacting the cecil ashburn project. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville tonight with answers. sydney? dan, najahe-- we're seeing flooding like this in different areas of madison county ad lib conditions but the city of huntsville told me it planned the cecil ashburn project to start in january because the weather is suitable for the work crews are doing. jeremy millich, impacted by closure"we've had a lot of rain and the rain can definitely delay projects." jeremy millich is one of thousands of drivers who takes a detour these days, since the city closed cecil ashburn drive in january. everyone impacted by the closure is wondering if the high volume of rain this year is holding up the project. kathy martin, city engineer, "it's not dependent on cold conditions nor is it dependent on wet conditions because the contractor can continue to work in those conditions." city engineer kathy martin told us all the clearing is done. blasting and excavating are able to happen rain or shine... that should last until april. and the blasting crews are half way done with their work less than two weeks into the project. the contractor is also working