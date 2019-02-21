Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office Car Explodes

caught on camera ...a sheriffs patrol car explodes in etowah county... now investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire...but it is suspected it might be the result of some kind of fluid leaking out of the car. authorities are concerned because a number of older patrol vehicles , like this one that are still on the road. "that's what we're trying to fix is all these safety issues," horton explained. "we might have to suffer from some other things, but whatever it takes to get these vehicles fixed that's what we're gonna do." there are 16 vehicles in the fleet which need to be replaced, but getting new patrol vehicles will depend on whether etowah county has the money