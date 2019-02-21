Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Arrested After Chase

Arrested After Chase

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Arrested After Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indicted in this case. a man is behind bars in limestone county after a chase that started at a budget inn in ardmore. deputies say jeremy tucker tried to wreck a deputy's patrol car during the chase. tucker is charged with assault and obstructing government operations. investigators said the chase started after deputies
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events