Clear

Home Burglarized During Funerals

Home Burglarized During Funerals

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 12:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Home Burglarized During Funerals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to search the shoes. also new at midday -- priceville police arrested a madison woman who burglarized the homes of victims while they attended funerals. jennifer azizian is charged with four felony warrants . according to police, azizian researched funrals to find victims that wouldn't be home. .her bond was set at $15,000 per charge. police said there will likely be
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events