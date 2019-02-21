Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. take live: im here at ditto landing where water levels have increased about 4 feet total so far. and as more rain comes in, we could see those numbers only go up. ditto landing is closed for safety concerns. rodneya? guys..this road is still very much flooded...in fact you can see the barricades put in place to keep drivers from going through this road. i'm going to go behind the camera so you can get a better look at how bad this is. happening today, a huntsville man accused of attempted murder, burglary and assault is expected to face a judge. police say amari hunt is accused of attempting to shoot and kill terran burt in a hotel room at the country inn and suites on westchester road. an alabama woman was told she can't return to the u-s after she went to syria to become an isis bride. president trump and secretary of state mike pompeo announced yesterday hoda muthana would not be allowed to return to america. a spokesperson for muthama's father said the family is planning to sue the government because of the decision. a resolution to block president donald trump's emergency declaration is expected to be filed on friday. house democrats are preparing the resolution as the president is determined to declare a national emergency to fund the border wall without congressional approval. disgraced actor jussie smollett has turned himself into police. a bond hearing is expected to take place for the empire actor today. he now faces a felony charge for disorderly conduct and is accused of making a false police report saying he was assaulted by two men. detectives will present evidence before a grand jury today. republican u.s. representative bradley byrne announced he is running for the senate in 20-20. byrne will challenge senator doug jones for the seat. byrne said jones doesn't represent "alabama's interests and alabama values." this morning, teledyne brown engineering will hold a ribbon cutting for its new manufacturing building. the addition will bring in 30 to 40 new jobs in machining and welding. i'll have more on what businesses like teledyne brown are doing to attract more welders and machinists in tonight's skilled to work story at 5. the florence-lauderdale animal shelter is at capacity! wednesday the director of the shelter said the facility is out of space-- they're not even taking any more drop offs. starting monday, you'll even have to schedule an appointment to bring in an animal.